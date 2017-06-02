It’s not the E.N.D. just yet! will.i.am set the record straight on whether Fergie has left Black Eyed Peas after insinuating that she exited the group in a recent interview.

The rapper, 42, replied to a tweet that claimed he confirmed Fergie’s departure. “Lies,” he wrote on Friday, June 2. “@Fergie is focusing on #DoubleDutchess & @BEP is doing #MastersOfTheSun… That doesn’t mean @fergie is out of the group #BEP4ever.”



Mark Davis/Getty Images for Coachella

Another tweeter suggested that the Black Eyed Peas should wait to put out a new album until the group’s frontwoman is finished with her solo album. will.i.am responded, “The new BEP project is not a traditional ‘album’… It’s multi dimensional, innovative, deep, technical, NEXTlevel!!! #MastersOfTheSun.”

As previously reported, will.i.am. seemingly told UAE entertainment magazine Ahlan! on Thursday, June 1, that Fergi, 42, was no longer part of the hip-hop group, which also includes rappers apl.de.ap and Taboo. “As for replacing, what people know The Black Eyed Peas to be, nobody is replacing Fergie,” he said. “She’s working on her solo project at the moment. We’re on this brand-new experience, celebrating 20 years of Black Eyed Peas putting out music.”

Kevin Mazur/Wireimage

He also generally discussed the group using a variety of female vocalists. “Since the beginning of Black Eyed Peas, we’ve always had amazing vocalists that appeared on the mic with us,” he said. "People like Macy Gray, Esthero, Debi Nova, Fergie. On Elephunk, there were several females that appeared on that album."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!