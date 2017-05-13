Prince William, Prince Harry and Duchess Kate brought the fun to Buckingham Palace as they hosted a tea party for children of British veterans on Saturday, May 13.

About 850 kids and teenagers who have lost a parent serving in the Armed Forces were invited to the Party at the Palace event at the royal garden, which featured entertainment from a ventriloquist, magician and more.

Andrew Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate, 35, looked gorgeous in a See by Chloe cream lace dress as she talked to the partygoers, while Harry, 32, was a little more hands-on, trying his hand at plate spinning with a little boy who was dressed as Spider-Man.

“Their Royal Highnesses have arranged the event as a way to acknowledge and honour the fact that a number of young children have had to come to terms with the loss of someone very close to them at a young age, having lost a parent in armed service to the country,” Kensington Palace said in a statement.

The Duchess of Cambridge talks to a girl in the cupcake decorating tent – before meeting with families on the lawn. Over 850 children were invited to Buckingham Palace today for a special party to honour the children of those who have died serving in the Armed Forces. A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on May 13, 2017 at 10:10am PDT

Today, The Duke of Cambridge, The Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry are hosting a party at Buckingham Palace in honour of the children of those who have died serving in the Armed Forces. A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on May 13, 2017 at 9:42am PDT

The princes have both spoken about their struggles after the death of their mother, Princess Diana, in 1997, when William was 15 and Harry was 12.

“We're here to celebrate you and to remind you that we as a family, we as a nation, and we up and down the country will never ever forget about the sacrifices that every single one of you have made,” Harry said in a touching speech to the assembled guests on Saturday.

Andrew Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images

William’s younger brother admitted in an interview last month that he was “very close to a complete breakdown,” and sought therapy after losing his mom. He says he’s in “a good place” now.

Around 850 children under the age of 18 attended (along with a guardian) to take part in a range of activities from plate spinning to face painting. A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on May 13, 2017 at 9:46am PDT

The Duke of Cambridge met families on the lawn outside Buckingham Palace. Their Royal Highnesses hope that their 'Party at the Palace' helps unite children with other families that have shared similar experiences. All of the 850 children invited to Buckingham Palace today have experienced the loss of a parent who died serving in the Armed Forces. A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on May 13, 2017 at 10:00am PDT

Next weekend the royals are expected to attend Kate’s sister Pippa Middleton’s wedding to James Matthews. Kate and William’s children, Prince George, 3, and Princess Charlotte, 2, are page boy and flower girl at the nuptials, and, as Us Weekly previously reported, Harry will be attending the celebration with his girlfriend, Meghan Markle.

