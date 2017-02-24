No words! New Jersey resident Jessica Macarone could barely speak after learning she won $2 million in the Wednesday, February 22, Powerball jackpot. Watch her stunned reaction in the video above!

Macarone, a Newark-based attorney, found out about her winnings on Thursday in front of reporters at a News Day newsstand by her office, where she originally purchased her ticket. After seeing that she matched five numbers — but not the Powerball — in the drawing for the $435.3 million jackpot, Macarone was in utter disbelief.

“Are you kidding me? You’re kidding me,” the shocked lawyer — who doubled her $1 million prize by purchasing the $1 Power Play option — said before high-fiving a friend. “This is real?”

On Thursday, Macarone told New York ABC affiliate WABC that she had been playing the Powerball for years. “When the jackpot gets big, I buy a ticket with the Power Play,” she said. “I think once before I’ve won a few hundred dollars.”

She also told the outlet that her win comes at a particularly pivotal moment in her life.

“This was a really rough year. I lost my dad and my uncle and my mom is having a hard time," she said, adding that she has no idea what she is going to do with her multiple millions. “I can’t even speak right now! You don’t think you’re going to win anything.”

Lottery officials confirmed in a statement on Thursday that the winning ticket (worth a staggering $435.3 million) for Wednesday’s Powerball — which is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands — was purchased in Indiana. At press time, that winner has yet to claim his or her prize.

