You get a vote! And you get a vote! After Oprah Winfrey mulled the possibility of running for president during a recent interview with Bloomberg Media, Us Weekly wants to know, would you vote for the media mogul? Take the poll below!

As previously reported, the iconic talk show host admitted that she’s never contemplated running for office before, but she didn’t exactly say no when asked about the possibility by host David Rubenstein.

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images

“Have you ever thought that — given the popularity that you have — we haven’t broken the glass ceiling yet for women, [but] that you could actually run for president and be elected?” Rubenstein asked Winfrey, 63, during a recent appearance on The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations.

“I actually never considered the question, even the possibility,” the Wrinkle in Time actress admitted, before taking a few moments to collect herself. “I just thought, ‘Oh. Oh!’”

The pair then discussed how President Donald Trump was elected without prior military or government experience.

“That’s what I thought!” Winfrey (who endorsed Trump’s opponent, Hillary Clinton) quipped. “I thought, ‘Oh, gee, I don’t have the experience, I don’t know enough.’ And now I’m thinking, ‘Oh.’”

Tell Us, would you vote for Oprah for the Oval Office?

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!