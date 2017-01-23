Wynonna Judd took to Twitter to address this weekend’s Women’s Marches following sister Ashley Judd’s fiery speech at the women’s rights demonstration in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, January 21.



Ashley, 48, took the stage at the D.C. rally and recited a poem called “I’m a Nasty Woman,” written by 19-year-old Franklin, Tennessee, native Nina Donovan. The piece was inspired by President Donald Trump calling his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton a “nasty woman” during the second presidential debate before the November election.



"I am a nasty woman. Not as nasty as a man who looks like he bathes in Cheeto dust, a man whose words are a dis to America, Electoral College–sanctioned hate speech contaminating this national anthem," Judd said at the event to cheers from the crowd. "I'm not as nasty as Confederate flags being tattooed across my city. Maybe the South actually is going to rise again, maybe for some, it never really fell. Blacks are still in shackles and graves just for being black. Slavery has been reinterpreted as the prison system, in front of people who see melanin as animal skin.”

The poem went on to slam Trump and his past misogynistic remarks about how fame allowed him to grab women “by the p--sy” without permission, as heard in a leaked 2005 Access Hollywood tape.



"Our p--sies ain't for grabbing, they're for reminding you that our walls are stronger than America's ever will be,” Judd concluded. “They're for birthing new generations of filthy, vulgar, bossy, brave, proud, nasty women."

In response to fans’ varied opinions about Ashley’s speech, Wynonna, 52, tweeted: "A reminder for people visiting my site. For me it's about love of [music] & fellowship with fans. I don't do politics on here."



When one of Wynonna’s 87,200 followers asked her to share her thoughts about Ashley’s performance and Trump’s administration, the Grammy-winning country singer replied, "I try to stay away from that toxicity. . . the whole thing is toxic. I'm not giving her all the credit. She doesn't have that kind of power."



As fans are well aware, Wynonna and Ashley — who share mom Naomi Judd and have different fathers — have had a dysfunctional relationship for years. In her 2012 memoir, the Divergent actress revealed that she was a victim sexual abuse as a child, and that her mom and sister did not believe her when she tried to tell them.

"There was too much trauma, abandonment, addiction and shame," she wrote. "My mother, while she was transforming herself into the country legend Naomi Judd, created an origin myth for the Judds that did not match my reality. She and my sister have been quoted as saying that our family put the 'fun' in dysfunction. I wondered: Who, exactly, was having all the fun? What was I missing?"



