Young and in love! Yolanda Hadid shared a sweet PDA-filled Instagram snap of her daughter, Gigi Hadid, and her beau, Zayn Malik, on Wednesday, August 30.

In the black and white pic, the shirtless 24-year-old’s tattoos are on full display as he cuddles girlfriend Gigi, who is the former model’s daughter.

“❤️Summer Loving....... #Family” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 53, captioned the pic.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Daily Front Row

This isn’t the first time the reality personality has referred to the former One Direction member as family.

In September 2016, Yolanda penned a heartwarming post about Gigi and her love.

"Happiness is seeing your kids happy and realizing they turned out to be really good and genuine people........ #Family #Love,” she wrote alongside a black and white snap of the pair smiling ear-to-ear.

❤️Happiness is seeing your kids happy and realizing they turned out to be really good and genuine people........ #Family #Love A post shared by YOLANDA (@yolanda.hadid) on Sep 28, 2016 at 1:35pm PDT

Us Weekly first reported in November 2015 that the “Pillow Talk” singer and the blonde beauty were dating. The twosome had met at a friend’s party a few years prior.

The budding supermodel shared details of the pair’s first date in a February appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

"We played it cool for about 10 minutes,” the California native said. “And then I was like, ‘You’re really cute’. We connected really quickly."

Since then, the duo have not shy about showing off their love.

In March, the UK native opened up about their romance to the Sunday Times Style, telling the mag that the couple had moved in together: "She's been living with me for the past year. I've not taken her to Bradford, no — not yet. She's met my family in London a few times, though."

And when the gorgeous couple are not attending a high-profile event, they enjoy spending time with each other at home.

“We just spend time together as a normal couple, cook food, watch TV, have a laugh, he told the Evening Standard in June.



He added that he does not want him and the stunner to be branded as a “power couple.”

"That’s not something I want to be a part of," he told the publication. "I’m with her because I like her and I hope she’s with me because she likes me."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.