Gaga oh-la-la, indeed! After giving nearly 20 energetic and emotional performances as Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival’s 2017 headliner, Lady Gaga had a luxurious mansion to return to at the end of the day. Throughout the festival weekends, the “Million Reasons" singer, 31, resided in a 9,500-square-foot, seven-bedroom Rancho Mirage, California, estate, complete with a fitness center, sizable pool and three fire pits, courtesy of Airbnb. Check out the incredible home in the video above and pics below.



The singer expressed her gratitude for the house on Monday, April 24, one day after her final set. "Thank you @airbnb 🏠 for my desert home,” she wrote on Instagram. "A wonderful gift!”

During the two-weekend event in Indio, California, Gaga gave several noteworthy performances, including one in honor of her cancer-stricken friend Sonja Durham. “My friend Sonja is very sick and I love her so much, " she told the crowd before beginning a stripped-down rendition of “Edge of Glory,” adding, “if it’s OK with you, I’d like to sing this song for her.” The star also performed other older hits including “Just Dance,” “Applause,” “Poker Face” and “Bad Romance."



