Zayn Malik has a lot of love for his mother, Trisha Malik. In a recent interview, the "Dusk Till Dawn" singer opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about their close bond.



"We have a great relationship, me and my mum," Zayn, 24, told Us. "She's just a part of everything and she's really cool, man. I love my mum."

Last June, the "Pillowtalk" crooner revealed to Dazed magazine that he bought a new house for his mom in his hometown of Bradford, West Yorkshire, England. "She lives in a nicer area now, but it's still Bradford," he said at the time.

Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Since then, Trisha has "had a few upgrades," Zayn told Us, though he chose not to brag about the generous purchase. "I don't necessarily like to dwell on what it is that we get each other materialistically."



The former One Direction singer — who hosted Us Weekly's Most Stylish New Yorkers party at The Jane Hotel in NYC on September 12 — did admit, however, that he still turns to his mother and father, Yaser Malik, to maintain a sense of normalcy in his oft-hectic life. "It's always nice to be grounded by your parents every so often," he told Us.



In fact, Zayn recently spent some quality time with Trisha in between trips to the studio to record his upcoming sophomore solo album. "My mum's out with me at the minute, so I'm seeing her, enjoying the day," he told Us. "Then in the evenings, I'll come to the studio for a few hours if I've got a couple ideas."

