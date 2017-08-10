When Zedd started dating Selena Gomez, he wasn’t quite prepared to share their romance with the rest of the world. “Reporters were calling my parents. People were hacking my friends’ phones. I was pissed, [though] I kind of knew what I was getting myself into,” the DJ, 27, explained to Billboard in an interview published on Thursday, August 10. “She is one of the most talked about people in the world, but I had no idea how much that would change my life.”



Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The duo first sparked dating rumors in January 2015 when they were spotted holding hands at a Golden Globes afterparty, although a source denied a romantic relationship between the two at the time. "They are working together on her new album, so yeah, they have become close,” an insider explained to Us Weekly when rumors surfaced. “It's nothing but a close friendship so far.”

Shortly after, the pair, who collaborated on his 2015 hit “I Want You to Know,” began showing their affection on social media. Zedd, whose real name is Anton Zaslavski, shared a photo in which he wasFaceTiming with Gomez to his Instagram account on January 18, 2015, writing: "'Oh hi derrling...” Less than a day earlier, Gomez posted as selfie of the two of them with the caption: "Missing la and this punk, just a little tonight. Shooting starts soon!! Eeeeekkkk --Fundamentals of Caregiving!!”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The same month, Zedd and Gomez were spotted on a double date with Zac Efron and his girlfriend at the time, Sami Miro, at STK restaurant in Atlanta. "Selena and Zedd were definitely cozy and cuddling in the booth,” an eyewitness told Us at the time. "They walked out together."

Though it's not clear when exactly the duo parted ways, Gomez confirmed their past relationship months after it began. "I adore Zedd a lot," she told New Zealand's radio show The Edge Afternoons on June 30, 2015. "And I definitely had a thing with him, which was nice."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!