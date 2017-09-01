It might be legal, but in her eyes, it’s not necessary. Zendaya opened up about her decision to avoid alcoholic beverages.

The former Disney star, who celebrated her 21st birthday on Friday, September 1, explained her decision in a post on her website. “Today I turn 21! Holla!!! But just because I’m not the legal drinking age, doesn’t mean I’m going to start throwing ‘em back,” she wrote on Friday. “I don’t plan to start drinking.”

The Spider-Man: Homecoming actress’ decision comes from a place of wanting to maintain control over her life and choices. “My life is too stressful to need help with relaxing by having a cocktail,” she continued. “This industry is way too nuts for me to not be in control of myself and my decisions, so I just don’t want to introduce drinking!”

All in all, Zendaya is playing it safe to avoid problems that alcohol can elicit. “Plus, I don’t want drinking to become a vice,” the Shake It Up alum reasoned. “Why try something if you don’t need it?!

Even though the California native isn’t ringing in her birthday with a champagne toast, her Spider-Man costar Tom Holland is doing the honors.



“Thinking about how to get taller 😂 Happy birthday mate,” the Avengers star, 21, captioned a photo with the “Replay” singer. “Miss you and I’ll have a drink for you. #21stbirthday”

Zac Efron, who stars alongside Zendaya in The Greatest Showman, also took to Instagram to wish his costar well.

“Happy birthday to the biggest goofball I know, @zendaya! #fbf,” he captioned a photo of the famous friends on set. “#fbf #rewritesquad #birthdaygirl 🙌☺️👆🎸💫”