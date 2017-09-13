TOP 5

STORIES

Exclusives

'Bachelor' Alum Sharleen Joynt Marries Andy Levine: See the Photos From Their Star-Studded Wedding

20
Love Me Do Photography

From Bachelor to blushing bride! Bachelor alum Sharleen Joynt married Andy Levine on Friday, September 8, in a small ceremony in NYC’s Battery Park City neighborhood. 

See all of the stunning pics and details!