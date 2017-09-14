Fergie and Josh Duhamel announced on Thursday, September 14, that they have split after eight years of marriage. "With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year," the former couple confirmed in a joint statement to Us Weekly.

The pair share son Axl, and said they decided to keep their separation under wraps in other to deal with things quietly as a family. "To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public,” they said. “We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family."

The singer and the actor, who married in a Malibu ceremony in January 2009 after dating for five years, welcomed Axl in August 2013.

