TOP 5

STORIES

Love Lives

'Hot Felon' Jeremy Meeks and Chloe Green Pack on the PDA at Barbados Airport: Pics

By Nicholas Hautman
7
MEGA

"Hot Felon" Jeremy Meeks and his girlfriend, Topshop heiress Chloe Green, were spotted making out at an airport in Barbados on Friday, August 4. See the photos!