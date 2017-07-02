TOP 5

'Hot Mugshot Guy' Jeremy Meeks Spotted Kissing Topshop Heiress Chloe Green

By Nicholas Hautman
Scandal alert! Jeremy Meeks, famously known online as "Hot Mugshot Guy," was spotted kissing Topshop heiress Chloe Green on vacation in Turkey, despite multiple reports that he's still married. See all the sexy photos!