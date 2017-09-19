A united front. Kevin Hart and wife Eniko Parrish stepped out side-by-side for a lunch date on Tuesday, September 19, only days after an alleged extortionist claimed to have a “sexually provocative” video of the comedian cheating on Parrish, who is pregnant with the couple’s fist child together.

“I made a bad error in judgement and I put myself in a bad environment where only bad things can happen and they did,” Hart, 38, said in an apology video to Parrish, 33, and his children. (The Central Intelligence star shares daughter Heaven, 12, and son Hendrix, 9, with ex-wife Torrei.) “And in doing that, I know that I’m going to hurt the people closest to me, who I’ve talked to and apologized to — that would be my wife and kids.”

It seems the model is sticking by her an in the wake of the mea culpa. The Baltimore native wore her engagement ring and wedding ring in the snapshots alongside her Get Hard hubby.