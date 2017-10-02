TOP 5

STORIES

PICS

Kevin Hart Throws Lavish Jungle-Themed Baby Shower for Wife Eniko Parrish, Reveals Baby’s Name

9
Kevin Hart and Eniko Parish BACKGRID

Kevin Hart threw an over-the-top jungle-themed baby shower for his wife, Eniko Parrish, at the Calamigos Beach Club in Malibu on Sunday, October 1. The celebration came just weeks after Hart made an emotional apology to Parrish and his family for making “a bad error in judgment.” Scroll down for more pics of the event, where the couple announced that their baby boy will be named Kenzo!