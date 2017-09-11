Miss North Dakota Cara Mund was crowned Miss America 2018 on Sunday, September 10, during the annual pageant at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The Bismark native, 23, bested the 50 other competitors to claim the title, succeeding outgoing Miss America Savvy Shields of Arkansas. Miss New Jersey Kaitlyn Schoeffel finished in second place, followed by Miss District of Colombia Briana Kinsey. Mund will receive a $50,000 scholarship for her win, in addition to a six-figure salary and a contract with Dick Clark Productions.

Here are five things to know about Mund.