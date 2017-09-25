TOP 5

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Hold Hands at Invictus Games 2017 for First Official Joint Appearance

By Nicholas Hautman
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the 2017 Invictus Games Danny Lawson/PA Images/INSTARimages.com

So in love! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their first official joint appearance at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto on Monday, September 25. See the photos below!