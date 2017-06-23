TOP 5

STORIES

Love Lives

Scott Disick, Bella Thorne Hold Hands at Party After Cannes Drama: Details

By Megan French
8
NGRE/Maciel/BACKGRID

Reunited after Cannes! Scott Disick and Bella Thorne sparked romance rumors once again when they were seen attending Lana Del Rey’s birthday party together at 1 OAK West Hollywood nightclub on Thursday, June 22. 