Young and in love! Selena Gomez and The Weeknd headed to Disneyland in Anaheim, California, for a date night on Sunday, August 20.

The couple, who have been dating since January, arrived at the theme park around 8:30 p.m., and spent two and half hours enjoying rides like Space Mountain, Indiana Jones, Pirates of the Caribbean and Haunted Mansion.

Scroll to see more photos of their magical Disneyland outing: