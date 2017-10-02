Celebrity Beauty
Jane Fonda and Helen Mirren Rock the Runway for L’Oréal...
TOP 5
STORIES
Celebrity Beauty
Jane Fonda and Helen Mirren Rock the Runway for L’Oréal...
Beauty News
Beyonce’s Mermaid Locks: We’re Obsessed
beauty News
ColourPop Is Releasing a My Little Pony Makeup...
TIPS
Sofia Vergara Explains Why She Sleeps In ‘Ceramic...
Exclusive
Tess Holliday: What’s in My Bag? Watch the Video!
Weddings
The actress was pretty in pink as she served as a bridesmaid for her best friend Cindy McGee's nuptials in Rome, Italy.