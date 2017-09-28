Celebrity Style
Playboy's Hugh Hefner had the magic touch when it came to convincing big-name celebrities to pose for his iconic skin magazine. In celebration of the life of the editor, who died on Wednesday, September 27, see the best and brightest stars that have bared all as centerfolds including Pamela Anderson, Olivia Munn, and Drew Barrymore.