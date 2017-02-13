And the winner is … The 2017 BAFTA Awards, hosted for the 12th time by English comedian and actor Stephen Fry, took place on Sunday, February 12, at Royal Albert Hall in London, honoring the best movies and performances of the last year.

La La Land was a predictable favorite of the night, racking up 11 nominations in various categorie. It won four, including Best Film and Leading Actress for Emma Stone. Check out the complete list of nominees and winners below.

Leading Actress

Amy Adams, Arrival

Emily Blunt, The Girl on the Train

WINNER: Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Remember That Time Emma Watson and Miles Teller Almost Starred in 'La La Land'? Here's a Refresher

Best Film



Arrival, Dan Levine, Shawn Levy, David Linde, Aaron Ryder

I, Daniel Blake, Rebecca O'Brien

WINNER: La La Land, Fred Berger, Jordan Horowitz, Marc Platt

Manchester by the Sea, Lauren Beck, Matt Damon, Chris Moore, Kimberly Steward, Kevin J. Walsh

Moonlight, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Adele Romanski

Director

Denis Villeneuve, Arrival

Ken Loach, I, Daniel Blake

WINNER: Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals



Leading Actor

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

WINNER: Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Jake Gyllenhaal, Nocturnal Animals

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images

Cinematography

Arrival, Bradford Young

Hell or High Water, Giles Nuttgens

WINNER: La La Land, Linus Sandgren

Lion, Greig Fraser

Nocturnal Animals, Seamus McGarvey

Constance Wu, Heather Matarazzo Protest Casey Affleck’s Oscar Nod

Original Screenplay

Hell or High Water, Taylor Sheridan

I, Daniel Blake, Paul Laverty

La La Land, Damien Chazelle

WINNER: Manchester by the Sea, Kenneth Lonergan

Moonlight, Barry Jenkins

Supporting Actor

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals

WINNER: Dev Patel, Lion

Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

John Phillips/Getty Images









Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Producer or Director

The Girl With All the Gifts, Mike Carey (writer), Camille Gatin (producer)

The Hard Stop, George Amponsah (writer/director/producer), Dionne Walker (writer/producer)

Notes on Blindness, Peter Middleton (writer/director/producer), James Spinney (writer/director), Jo-Jo Ellison (producer)

The Pass, John Donnelly (writer), Ben A. Williams (director)

WINNER: Under the Shadow, Babak Anvari (writer/director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (producers)

Special Visual Effects

Arrival, Louis Morin

Doctor Strange, Richard Bluff, Stephane Ceretti, Paul Corbould, Jonathan Fawkner

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Tim Burke, Pablo Grillo, Christian Manz, David Watkins

WINNER: The Jungle Book, Robert Legato, Dan Lemmon, Andrew R. Jones, Adam Valdez

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Neil Corbould, Hal Hickel, Mohen Leo, John Knoll, Nigel Sumner

Animated Film

Finding Dory, Andrew Stanton

WINNER: Kubo and the Two Strings, Travis Knight

Moana, Ron Clements, John Musker

Zootopia, Byron Howard, Rich Moore

Supporting Actress

Hayley Squires, I, Daniel Blake

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

WINNER: Viola Davis, Fences

Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage





Adapted Screenplay

Arrival, Eric Heisserer

Hacksaw Ridge, Robert Schenkkan, Andrew Knight

Hidden Figures, Theodore Melfi, Allison Schroeder

WINNER: Lion, Luke Davies

Nocturnal Animals, Tom Ford

Film Not in The English Language

Dheepan, Jacques Audiard, Pascal Caucheteux

Julieta, Pedro Almodovar

Mustang, Deniz Gamze Erguven, Charles Gillibert

WINNER: Son of Saul, Laszlo Nemes, Gabor Sipos

Toni Erdmann, Maren Ade, Janine Jackowski

Documentary

WINNER: 13th, Ava DuVernay

The Beatles: Eight Days a Week — The Touring Years, Ron Howard

The Eagle Huntress, Otto Bell, Stacey Reiss

Notes on Blindness, Peter Middleton, James Spinney

Weiner, Josh Kriegman, Elyse Steinberg

Production Design

Doctor Strange, John Bush, Charles Wood

WINNER: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Stuart Craig, Anna Pinnock

Hail, Caesar!, Jess Gonchor, Nancy Haigh

La La Land, Sandy Reynolds-Wasco, David Wasco

Nocturnal Animals, Shane Valentino, Meg Everist

Duchess Kate Stole the Show at the BAFTAs (and 14 More Stars Who Looked Pretty Nice, Too)

Editing

Arrival, Joe Walker

WINNER: Hacksaw Ridge, John Gilbert

La La Land, Tom Cross

Manchester by the Sea, Jennifer Lame

Nocturnal Animals, Joan Sobel

British Short Film

Consumed, Richard John Seymour

WINNER: Home, Shpat Deda, Afolabi Kuti, Daniel Mulloy, Scott O'Donnell

Mouth of Hell, Bart Gavigan, Samir Mehanovic, Ailie Smith, Michael Wilson

The Party, Farah Abushwesha, Emmet Fleming, Andrea Harkin, Conor MacNeill

Standby, Charlotte Regan, Jack Hannon

British Short Animation

The Alan Dimension, Jac Clinch, Jonathan Harbottle, Millie Marsh

WINNER: A Love Story, Khaled Gad, Anushka Kishani Naanayakkara, Elena Ruscombe-King

Tough, Jennifer Zheng





Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

