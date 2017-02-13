And the winner is … The 2017 BAFTA Awards, hosted for the 12th time by English comedian and actor Stephen Fry, took place on Sunday, February 12, at Royal Albert Hall in London, honoring the best movies and performances of the last year.
La La Land was a predictable favorite of the night, racking up 11 nominations in various categorie. It won four, including Best Film and Leading Actress for Emma Stone. Check out the complete list of nominees and winners below.
Leading Actress
Amy Adams, Arrival
Emily Blunt, The Girl on the Train
WINNER: Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Best Film
Arrival, Dan Levine, Shawn Levy, David Linde, Aaron Ryder
I, Daniel Blake, Rebecca O'Brien
WINNER: La La Land, Fred Berger, Jordan Horowitz, Marc Platt
Manchester by the Sea, Lauren Beck, Matt Damon, Chris Moore, Kimberly Steward, Kevin J. Walsh
Moonlight, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Adele Romanski
Director
Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
Ken Loach, I, Daniel Blake
WINNER: Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
Leading Actor
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
WINNER: Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Jake Gyllenhaal, Nocturnal Animals
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Cinematography
Arrival, Bradford Young
Hell or High Water, Giles Nuttgens
WINNER: La La Land, Linus Sandgren
Lion, Greig Fraser
Nocturnal Animals, Seamus McGarvey
Original Screenplay
Hell or High Water, Taylor Sheridan
I, Daniel Blake, Paul Laverty
La La Land, Damien Chazelle
WINNER: Manchester by the Sea, Kenneth Lonergan
Moonlight, Barry Jenkins
Supporting Actor
Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals
WINNER: Dev Patel, Lion
Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Producer or Director
The Girl With All the Gifts, Mike Carey (writer), Camille Gatin (producer)
The Hard Stop, George Amponsah (writer/director/producer), Dionne Walker (writer/producer)
Notes on Blindness, Peter Middleton (writer/director/producer), James Spinney (writer/director), Jo-Jo Ellison (producer)
The Pass, John Donnelly (writer), Ben A. Williams (director)
WINNER: Under the Shadow, Babak Anvari (writer/director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (producers)
Special Visual Effects
Arrival, Louis Morin
Doctor Strange, Richard Bluff, Stephane Ceretti, Paul Corbould, Jonathan Fawkner
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Tim Burke, Pablo Grillo, Christian Manz, David Watkins
WINNER: The Jungle Book, Robert Legato, Dan Lemmon, Andrew R. Jones, Adam Valdez
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Neil Corbould, Hal Hickel, Mohen Leo, John Knoll, Nigel Sumner
Animated Film
Finding Dory, Andrew Stanton
WINNER: Kubo and the Two Strings, Travis Knight
Moana, Ron Clements, John Musker
Zootopia, Byron Howard, Rich Moore
Supporting Actress
Hayley Squires, I, Daniel Blake
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
WINNER: Viola Davis, Fences
Adapted Screenplay
Arrival, Eric Heisserer
Hacksaw Ridge, Robert Schenkkan, Andrew Knight
Hidden Figures, Theodore Melfi, Allison Schroeder
WINNER: Lion, Luke Davies
Nocturnal Animals, Tom Ford
Film Not in The English Language
Dheepan, Jacques Audiard, Pascal Caucheteux
Julieta, Pedro Almodovar
Mustang, Deniz Gamze Erguven, Charles Gillibert
WINNER: Son of Saul, Laszlo Nemes, Gabor Sipos
Toni Erdmann, Maren Ade, Janine Jackowski
Documentary
WINNER: 13th, Ava DuVernay
The Beatles: Eight Days a Week — The Touring Years, Ron Howard
The Eagle Huntress, Otto Bell, Stacey Reiss
Notes on Blindness, Peter Middleton, James Spinney
Weiner, Josh Kriegman, Elyse Steinberg
Production Design
Doctor Strange, John Bush, Charles Wood
WINNER: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Stuart Craig, Anna Pinnock
Hail, Caesar!, Jess Gonchor, Nancy Haigh
La La Land, Sandy Reynolds-Wasco, David Wasco
Nocturnal Animals, Shane Valentino, Meg Everist
Editing
Arrival, Joe Walker
WINNER: Hacksaw Ridge, John Gilbert
La La Land, Tom Cross
Manchester by the Sea, Jennifer Lame
Nocturnal Animals, Joan Sobel
British Short Film
Consumed, Richard John Seymour
WINNER: Home, Shpat Deda, Afolabi Kuti, Daniel Mulloy, Scott O'Donnell
Mouth of Hell, Bart Gavigan, Samir Mehanovic, Ailie Smith, Michael Wilson
The Party, Farah Abushwesha, Emmet Fleming, Andrea Harkin, Conor MacNeill
Standby, Charlotte Regan, Jack Hannon
British Short Animation
The Alan Dimension, Jac Clinch, Jonathan Harbottle, Millie Marsh
WINNER: A Love Story, Khaled Gad, Anushka Kishani Naanayakkara, Elena Ruscombe-King
Tough, Jennifer Zheng
