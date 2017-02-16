Ever since Ryan Reynolds joined Twitter in 2014, the low-key, A-list hunk has been the social-media platform's funniest, most merciless troll! We thought Chrissy Teigen was our favorite shady star, but after reading the below tweets, the Deadpool actor, 40, may be the shadiest of them all! No one who is in Reynolds' mentions is safe from his sass, but perhaps the best sources for his material are his daughters, wife Blake Lively and himself! 

Blake Lively's hubby clearly uses humor when trying to cope with the hardships of fatherhood. Check out his most LOL-worthy tweets about the perils of being a dad to James, 2 and Ines, 4 months, below.


The Golden Globe nominee also loves taking jabs at himself, and has mastered the art of #selfshade




If you want your own burn from Reynolds, try tweeting him @VancityReynolds, he has been known to reply to fans! Be warned! 