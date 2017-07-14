Not so purr-fect. My Cat From Hell star Jackson Galaxy takes on two felines who are destroying furniture in their suburban home. In an exclusive sneak speak of the Saturday, July 15 episode — appropriately titled “Cats Are Eating Our House — that Animal Planet is sharing with Us Weekly, couple Richard and Ashley introduce viewers to their two adopted cats, Tiki and Marley.

The pair, who are parents to two toddlers, adopted the brother kittens from a kill shelter when the felines were just 5 weeks old. The family noticed immediately that their furry friends liked to to suckle on blankets.

At first, Richard and Ashley thought their kittens’ behavior was cute, but as time went on, the suckling problem grew into a much bigger issue. The felines began to destroy everything in the couple’s home — including toys and furniture.

“When I see something they’ve eaten, I just see dollar signs,” Ashley explained of the damage. “We absolutely love our cats. They’re kid-friendly, they’re great with us, but they keep eating everything. It’s definitely gotten worse now that we have kids because were sleep deprived, we have our own stresses with the kids and now the cats.”

Adding to the difficulty of the situation, the couple is concerned that if their cats’ chewing behavior is not corrected, it could lead to an early demise for their feline friends.

“The worst thing that can happen with the cats is they die. Both of them will eat something they cannot pass and we may not get to them in time to bring them to the vet,” Richard explained.

Ashley added: “I’m so frustrated with this problem … it just boils my blood. I just get to the point where I want to lash out … I just feel hopeless.”

See how cat behaviorist Galaxy helps them with their concerns on My Cat From Hell, airing on Animal Planet Saturday, June 15, at 8 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!