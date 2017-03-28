Dust off the old favorites! Some of the best old-school toys and games are still popular today on store shelves. Us Weekly Video has rounded up the five best toy commercials that debuted in the mullet-hairstyle, neon-loving '80s era. Watch the video above!

Up first is the Lite-Brite, which was originally marketed in 1967. Two decades later, the company promoted the light box and colored plastic pegs product with a catchy tune.

"Turn on the magic of colored light," children sang in the ad. "Shining bright, say a light that says good night." Lite-Brite is now offered as an iPad app!

Barbara Alper/Getty Images

My Little Pony has been making a comeback too. The franchise now includes multiple characters since it began in 1981 — and even has its own TV series. Kids can now play with Rainbow Dash, Twilight Sparkle and Pinkie Pie.

Barbie Dream Kitchen, Cabbage Patch Kids and Care Bears also got time on the small screen. The kitchen included dozens of accessories while the Care Bears came in a variety of colors. Share, Harmony, Cheer and Secret Bear hung out in a fake parachute in its iconic ad.



