Keanu Reeves in the Matrix Credit: Warner Bros.

Time to reenter the Matrix: A remake of the seminal sci-fi film could be coming soon, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Though Warner Bros. reportedly hasn’t decided what form the 1999 action movie will take this time around, THR claims a reboot is in “early stages of developing” at the studio. A source told the trade that Michael B. Jordan is being eyed for the leading role, originally played by Keanu Reeves. Jordan, 30, starred in 2015’s Creed and will appear next in Marvel’s Black Panther, due out February 16, 2018.

While the first Matrix movie picked up four Oscars at the 2000 ceremony, its two sequels — Matrix Reloaded (2003) and The Matrix Revolutions (2003) — were not as well received. Still, the films' producer Joel Silver has expressed interest in growing the franchise.

“I hope there’ll be a time we can do that at some point,” he told Loaded last year of having reboot talks. “That was very seriously designed as three stories and that was it, but we’ll see what happens.”

Should a new Matrix come to fruition, it would join the long list of beloved '90s classics getting a face-lift in the 21st century. A live-action version of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast hits theaters this week; Elizabeth Banks and Bryan Cranston front the Power Rangers movie coming March 24; Zac Efron and Dwayne Johnson will star in a big-screen version of Baywatch this spring; and a remake of Robin Williams’ Jumanji is due later this year, starring Johnson, Jack Black and Kevin Hart.



