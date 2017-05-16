ABC Reveals Why ‘Scandal’ Is Ending With Season 7

Scott Everett White/ABC

Goodbye, Gladiators! Scandal is ending after season 7, and ABC revealed that it was creator Shonda Rhimes who decided Olivia Pope’s story should wrap up.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey told members of the media on Tuesday, May 16, that Rhimes wanted the show to go out with a bang. “I had conversations with Shonda Rhimes where she has had, for a while, a sense of how she wanted the story to end,” Dungey said. “She said, ‘Look, I really feel like season 7 is where I want to wrap up this story, because I always prefer to end a show where you’re feeling on top as opposed to letting things fizzle out.’"

Dungey added that she thinks viewers will be happy with the ending Rhimes envisioned. "I do think that audiences, especially fans and Gladiators, who are as loyal to Scandal as they’ve been, are going to want the story to end in the way that Shonda intended to,” she continued. "That was a decision she felt really good about and we support wholeheartedly.”

Rhimes issued a statement about how difficult it was to pull the plug on the beloved Washington, D.C., drama, which has a star-studded cast that includes Kerry Washington, Tony Goldwyn, Bellamy Young and Katie Lowes. “Deciding how to end a show is easy,” the TGIT creator said, per THR. “Deciding when to finish is quite simple when the end date is years away. But actually going through with it? Actually standing up to say: ‘This is it?’ Not so much. So, next year we’re going all out. Leaving nothing on the table. Creating this world in celebration. We are going to handle the end the way we like to handle the important things in our Scandal family: all together, white hats on, Gladiators running full speed over a cliff.”



Scandal will return for its final season this fall.

