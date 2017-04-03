But where's giggling Ryan Gosling? Nancy O'Dell and David Copperfield mocked the epic Oscars Best Picture mistake while presenting at the 2017 ACM Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 2. Watch the video above!

O'Dell, 51, and the illusionist, 60, jokingly announced La La Land star Emma Stone as the winner of the Song of the Year category, instead of the real victor, country star Thomas Rhett. The envelope even had the Oscar winner's name printed on it.

The audience cracked up during the spoof. O'Dell showed Rhett, 27, "proof" that he really won and he replied: "La La Land!"

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

In February, Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway were involved in one of the biggest Oscars blunders ever. Beatty, 80, was given the wrong envelope and Dunaway, 76, named La La Land the winner of Best Picture, even though the award was supposed to go to Moonlight. La La Land producer Jordan Horowitz, along with the cast, learned of the mistake when they were already on stage.

"Moonlight, you guys won Best Picture," he said at the time. "This is not a joke."

Horowitz opened up about the blunder in an interview with Good Morning America the next day. "There was a lot of confusion onstage, and at a certain point it was clear that the wrong envelope had been given. Then they kind of showed us the Best Picture envelope, and it said Moonlight, and that's when I sort of jumped to the mic and made sure everybody knew what was going on," he said on February 27. "It was like this slow, steady realization that something wasn't right."

Gosling, 36, stood in the corner laughing during the mix-up while others — like Stone, 28, and La La Land director Damien Chazelle — looked horrified. Gosling explained his odd reaction at the Adobe Summit in Las Vegas on March 22. "What really was happening as I was watching — it was surreal anyway — I was watching people start to have this panicked reaction in the crowd, and guys were coming on with headsets, and I felt like someone had been hurt," he said. "I thought there was some kind of medical situation, and I had this worst-case scenario playing out in my head. And then I just heard Moonlight won, and I was so relieved that I started laughing."

