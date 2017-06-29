Adele Says She May Never Tour Again: Read Her Letter

Hello, goodbye? Adele announced on Wednesday, June 28, that she may never tour again. Fans of the British powerhouse were clued into her possible plans when she reportedly displayed a handwritten letter on a big screen during her concert at Wembley Stadium.

“So this is it after 15 months on the road and 18 months of 25 we are at the end," the letter read. "Touring is a peculiar thing, it doesn’t suit me particularly well. I'm a real homebody and I get so much joy in the small things."

Adele, 29, however, reportedly told the crowd that she will continue to write music. “I only ever did this tour for you and to hopefully have an impact on you the way that some of my favorite artists have had on me live. And I wanted my final shows to be in London because I don’t know if I’ll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home," she wrote. "I might never see you again at a live show. Who knows. But I will remember this for the rest of my life."

The "When We Were Young" singer, who has been on tour since last year for her album 25, previously hinted about taking her final bow during an Auckland, New Zealand, show in March.

"Touring isn't something I'm good at," she said at the time, via NBC. "Applause makes me feel a bit vulnerable," she explained during the rain-soaked show, packed with 40,000 fans. "I don't know if I will ever tour again. The only reason I've toured is you. I'm not sure if touring is my bag. My greatest accomplishment in my career is this tour."

In November 2016, Adele also revealed that she plans to expand her family once the tour is over. She and her husband, Simon Konecki, are already parents of son Angelo, 4.



