Not liking what she's seeing. After watching a wild installment of The Bachelor on Monday, January 9, The Bachelorette season 6 star Ali Fedotowsky took to her Ali Luvs blog on January 10 to weigh in on the sexy scenes.



The ABC dating series' latest episode included Nick Viall and a group of ladies taking part in a bridal-themed photo shoot, where Brittany's outfit consisted solely of a leaf-print bikini bottom, with only her hair covering her breasts. In an effort to steal the spotlight, Corinne later took off her own top in the pool and put Viall's hands on her boobs.



"I was a bit shocked by how some of the girls were behaving (although I probably shouldn’t have been)," wrote Fedotowsky, 32, who welcomed 6-month-old daughter Molly with fiancé Kevin Manno in July. She explained that while Viall seemed attracted to Corinne, he probably didn't appreciated that Corinne appeared to want to make the other women upset with her very public advances.



"Overall, I am pretty disappointed with how some of the girls are handling themselves," the Bachelor season 14 standout wrote. "Brittany asked Nick whose boobs were better — hers or Corrine's. Corrine got naked on her first date. And Lacey said, 'What if I had taken my shirt off — would I have gotten the rose?' I know she was trying to make a point suggesting that’s what Nick wants (and I think Lacey is very sweet). But in general, there is just too much focus on sexuality this season already."

"Even the boob birthday thing at the end," she continued about Alexis' cupcake celebration. "It was funny, and I can appreciate humor, but again, it seems like too much for it only being the second episode. As a mom, I sat there and watched the showing, thinking, 'I never want my daughter to think she has to behave this way to find a good man.' I'm not trying to put the girls down by calling them out on this either. It just makes me sad, I guess. I hope they all know they are better than this."



As fans remember, Fedotowsky was the third runner-up on Jake Pavelka's season 14 of The Bachelor, and she and Bachelorette pick Roberto Martinez called off their engagement in November 2011.



The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

