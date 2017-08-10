Ignore the haters! Former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky knows how to deal with life post-reality show, which is why Us Weekly Video asked the TV host to give out advice to some of Bachelor Nations’ most talked-about couples. Watch the video above.

For months Rachel Lindsay has been keeping her engagement to Bryan Abasolo under wraps. The two have finally taken their relationship public, but it has been met with some viewer backlash over the Dallas lawyer, 32, not choosing runner-up and fan favorite, Peter Kraus.



Cindy Ord/Getty Images

“You can't be afraid at all of what other people think,” Fedotowsky, 32, tells Us Weekly. “Because at the end of the day its your life and your relationship.”

Fedotowsky also knows what its like to have a failed Bachelor relationship like Ben Higgins. Fedotowsky split with Roberto Martinez after 18 months of dating in 2011, while Higgins, 29, and ex-fiancée Lauren Bushnell called it quits in May. Two months later, Bushnell stepped out with her real estate investor boyfriend Devin Antin.

Higgins told Us Weekly that he’s “not not ready to date” after the split, but Fedotowsky, who shares daughter Molly, 1, with husband Kevin Manno, hopes the Denver native doesn’t find love once again in The Bachelor spotlight.



“A lot of people have thrown out Ben Higgins [as the next Bachelor] and I’ve actually said I don’t think he should,” Fedotowsky, who recently partnered with Nivea, explained. “I think it’s too soon. I think it would be hurtful to Lauren.”

To find out what advice Ali had for JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers, plus Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi – watch the video above!

