Finally! After months of freaking out over every little tease, Ryan Murphy has officially announced the season 7 title of American Horror Story.

The creator revealed the news during the San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, July 20, and also tweeted about it. The next installment of the FX anthology series will be American Horror Story: Cult.

At the event, the crowd was shown a video of creepy clowns marching and were directed to the website AHS7.com. Meanwhile, actual performers dressed as the circus characters walked the aisles and handed out pins, saying "Join us."

"AHS: CULT," Murphy later tweeted.

The next season will star Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Billie Lourd, Billy Eichner, Lena Dunham, Cheyenne Jackson, Alison Pill and Colton Haynes. Some of the actors took to social media to react to the title themselves.

"Here we go: AHS7 CULT. Sh-t goes down. Woof," Paulson tweeted. Jackson replied: "#Scerred."

Eichner added: "This sh-t is insane http://AHS7.com."

American Horror Story: Cult debuts on FX on Tuesday, September 5.



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!