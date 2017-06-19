Amy Duggar/Instagram

One year down and a lifetime to go! Amy Duggar and husband Dillon King are giving fans a glimpse into their marriage in their new TLC special Amy & Dillon: Married One Year.

Duggar, 30, exclusively tells Us Weekly that they don’t hold anything back from the cameras. "Our love isn’t perfect, but it’s real!” she says. “We don’t try to be anything we are not. We hope to make people laugh and get a sense for who we are as a couple.”

The one-hour special will show “two best friends in love doing life together” as they celebrate Duggar’s 30th birthday, renovate their home and explore Mexico to mark their one-year milestone. "For our anniversary trip we wanted to be adventurous. We wanted to really live life to the fullest,” she tells Us. “So we went zip lining, explored the cenotes, cooked for ourselves and rented a house in Tulum."

While they have a lot of fun together, the 19 Kids and Counting alum admits that they have to work on their marriage, too. "Our first year had its ups and downs. There were a lot of changes that took place around us. My parents divorced and that really has been a very hard adjustment,” she tells Us. "We also were friends for so long we really had to learn how to respect each other as life partners.”

The duo, who appeared on season 7 of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, are still trying every day to improve their communication. "I don't know if I will fully know Dill 100 percent, but I'll spend the rest of my life trying to,” Duggar continues. "I had a very hard time just learning how to express my feelings without storming out and he had a problem with his tone. I'm not gonna lie, it's still something we are continuing to work on."



The special will also show the couple’s conversations about expanding their family. "It is very important for us to spend time as a married couple alone without kids. We love to travel and we have been traveling like crazy! But when it comes to kids ... Yes, we are on the same page,” the Sweet Rachelle T-shirt designer says. "We love kids and we actually sat down one night for hours and talked all about it. Viewers also get to see that conversation play out in the special. We definitely have a plan for when we would like to grow our family! We always talk about baby names too. There’s a list on my phone.”

Amy & Dillon: Married One Year premieres on TLC Monday, June 19 at 10 p.m. ET.

