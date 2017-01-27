A visit from her younger self. Amy Duggar revisits her tough childhood when a girl portrays her on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars' Friday, January 27, episode, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek.



The We TV unscripted series' preview clip shows Duggar slowly realizing that the child is sharing painful details from her upbringing, including the fact that the 19 Kids and Counting alum spent a lot of time on her trampoline to avoid being around her parents. (Duggar is Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's niece and cousins with Jill, Jessa and the rest of the brood.)



"Sometimes I go outside and sleep there because I can't stand the fighting," the child actress says as Amy. The girl also says in character that her dad told her she was a "mistake."



Amy, 30, says to the camera, "It hit like a ton of bricks — this is me as a little girl." She adds to the group, "That hit home, especially the outdoors and being on the trampoline. I spent a lot of time outside, because inside was just unbearable."



Dr. Venus Nicolino wonders if the reality-TV star — who is participating on the counseling show with husband Dillon King — feels the need to put on a brave face in light of the tumult she endured. And Amy concurs: "I went to a private school, and so I feel like you were supposed to have this perfect life, and I didn't. And so I tried to get involved with as much as I could in school to hide the pain that was going on at home.



Watch the clip above. Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars airs on We TV Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.

