That infamous question just won't go away. Nick Viall gets a surprise visit from ex Andi Dorfman on The Bachelor's Monday, February 27, episode, and she doesn't wait long before delving into their thorny past, as seen in a new sneak peek.



The ABC dating series' preview clip shows the Bachelor, 36, hashing things out with Dorfman, 29, who broke his heart when she gave her final rose to Josh Murray on the Bachelorette season 10 finale that aired in 2014. Viall stunned viewers during the subsequent "After the Final Rose" special when he asked Dorfman, "If you weren't in love with me, I'm just not sure why you made love with me."

Todd Wawrychuk/ABC via Getty Images

In the clip from Monday's episode, Viall tells the camera that Dorfman's visit is bringing back memories of her stopping by his hotel room in the Dominican Republic during her finale to end things with him before he could even pick out a ring for her. "The last time Andi knocked on my hotel door, she actually broke up with me," the two-time Bachelorette runner-up says. "So what the f--k is she doing here now?"

Dorfman explains to him, "I really just want to see where you're at — what you're thinking, how's it going." Viall replies, "It's been good. I just can relate to you a little bit more now. … You know, it's great, but it's tough."

Then, Dorfman has something to get off her chest: "Do you look back, and you're like, 'Damn, I shouldn't have said, why would you make love with me if you weren't in love with me?'"

Viall appears to not know how to respond. "This is blowing my mind," he says, opting to not really address her query. "Super weird, right? Last time you knocked on my door, surprisingly, you broke up with me. … You dumped me on national television." And Dorfman agrees that her visit brings things "full circle."

Watch the clip above to see the Bachelor reveal that he might not actually propose to any of his remaining season 21 ladies. The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

