Andy Cohen's Plead the Fifth Game Is Going Mobile: Details!

Andy Cohen's ever-so-popular Plead the Fifth segment will soon be taking to the streets, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.



Fans of Cohen's Bravo series will get the chance to play the game themselves on the Watch What Happens Live Mobile Clubhouse truck in New York City. Once on board, those who dare will be asked three questions. Of course, as is the case on WWHL, you can only plead the fifth on one. Contestants will leave with a video clip of their experience, which will look like they are actually on set with Cohen.

Charles Sykes/Bravo

Over the years, the Real Housewives producer has managed to get celebs to reveal some of their juiciest secrets through the game. Some of the most memorable Plead the Fifth moments include when Jennifer Lopez admitted she hates ex Ben Affleck's back tattoo, when Cameron Diaz and Olivia Wilde played coy about "swimming in the lady pond" and when Gwyneth Paltrow revealed that she's taken ecstasy.

Oh, and remember when Mariah Carey threw shade at Nicki Minaj?

The Watch What Happens Live Mobile Clubhouse will make its way through NYC beginning Tuesday, May 2. Check out the schedule below:

Tuesday 5/2

12pm: Rock Center

4pm: Flatiron

Wednesday 5/3

10:30am: Herald Square

3:30pm: Meatpacking



Thursday 5/4

12pm: Columbus Circle

4pm: Union Square

