‘Animal Kingdom’ Preview Is Full of ‘Drugs, Girls, Guns’

Animal Kingdom’s teaser trailer for the upcoming episode of the TNT series is full of “drugs, girls, guns” — and lots of drama.

In the clip below, Janine “Smurf” Cody (Ellen Barkin) takes Joshua “J” Cody (Finn Cole) to the desert for a late friend’s wake. “Things go wrong sometimes,” Smurf ominously says. Later in the preview, J threatens, “I’ll put a bullet in your head."

Drugs, girls, guns. Don’t miss the next episode of #AnimalKingdom, TOMORROW 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/Hx8gdN6I8T — Animal Kingdom (@AnimalKingdom) June 12, 2017

Meanwhile, Barry “Baz” Blackwell (Scott Speedman), who is coping with his new life as a single parent, heads to Mexico to visit his girlfriend Lucy. Deran Cody (Jake Weary) also toys with danger when he considers what he’ll do to get a much-needed liquor license for the bar.

EDDY CHEN/TNT

Speedman, 41, recently opened up about how his character, Baz, is “on the outside looking in” to the criminal family due to his desire to stay out of trouble for his daughter. "You think he's got the strongest moral compass, but he's obviously a very damaged guy, so there's a lot of opportunity to do interesting things with the character,” he told Maxim.



EDDY CHEN/TNT

In season two, Baz is leading the charge against Smurf. "We've decided that we've had enough. We need to get away from her and start living our lives," Speedman continued. "And then a lot of crazy s--t happens from there.”

Animal Kingdom airs on TNT Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

