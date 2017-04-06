Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images; JB Lacroix/WireImage

It looks like they're on the sunny side of shade. In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Anne Hathaway called Kim Kardashian — who makes a cameo in a Met Gala scene in next year’s Ocean’s Eight — “so sweet.”

“She’s so sweet,” Hathaway told ET on April 4 while doing press for her new film Colossal. “All the Kardashian girls are great. We didn’t work together that much, but just totally sweet people.” Kardashian's younger sister Kendall Jenner also makes an appearance in the film.

Barry Wetcher

It’s a pivot from last May, when the Devil Wears Prada actress posted what she called “unintended shade” after she Instagrammed a meme of her Les Misérables and Alice Through the Looking Glass costar Helena Bonham Carter with the caption “In A World of Kardashians … Be a Helena Bonham Carter.”

After realizing her slight against the famous family, Hathaway deleted the post and wrote, “It never occurred to me I was pitting anyone against each other. Not my style. Peace x.”

The moms (Hathaway has son Jonathan, 12 months, with husband Adam Shulman, and Kardashian has daughter North, 3, and son Saint, 16 months, with husband Kanye West) join a constellation of stars — including Sarah Paulson, Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Sandra Bullock and Carter — in the women-led outing of the Ocean’s franchise.

Ocean’s Eight is due in theaters in June 2018.

