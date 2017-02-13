So many famous faces! Ariana Grande and Will Smith are among the many celebrities featured in James Corden’s upcoming digital series, Carpool Karaoke: The Series. Watch the star-studded trailer above!



The 60-second preview is a wonderful musical mashup of karaoke sessions from Grande, 23, Smith, 48, and other notable names such as John Cena, Chelsea Handler, Blake Shelton, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Shaquille O’Neal and more.



What makes the series different from Corden’s beloved Late Late Show segment is that the stars sometimes ride with each other instead of the British comedian — and they even get out of the car.

As seen in the sneak peek, Shelton, 40, and Handler, 41, go to a cryotherapy session, while Legend, 38, invades a laundromat with a gospel choir in tow, and O’Neal, 44, and Cena, 39, inexplicably take up jobs at a bakery for a day.



The preview first played during the Sunday, February 12, telecast of the 2017 Grammys, which Corden, 38, hosted. During the ceremony, the late-night star struck up an impromptu Carpool Karaoke sing-along to “Sweet Caroline” with musicians such as Jennifer Lopez, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw. Oh, and we can’t forget the cameo from Blue Ivy Carter, the adorable 5-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and Jay Z.



Watch the video above. Carpool Karaoke: The Series will premiere exclusively on Apple Music later this year.

