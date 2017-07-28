Aubrey Plaza on Possible 'Parks and Recreation' Reunion: 'I Hope So!'

April and Andy forever! Aubrey Plaza would love to return to Pawnee, Indiana. The actress opened up about the Parks and Recreation cast during the L.A. premiere of her new film, Ingrid Goes West, on Thursday, July 27.

"I hope so!" she exclusively told Us Weekly about a possible reunion. Plaza, 33, noted that the longtime pals don't talk about it, but added: "I feel that would for sure happen at some point."

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Nevertheless, the Parks and Rec crew were out in full force on Thursday night. Chris Pratt, Amy Poehler and Retta all came out to support Plaza at the event.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

"Amazing! I wish I could see them myself. It’s great, we all love each other," she told Us on the red carpet before joining them later in the night. "Amy’s coming too. She’s the best. We all love each other, we still do!"

Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Parks and Recreation (RIP Li'l Sebastian!) ran for seven season on NBC from 2009 to 2015. The show also starred Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Jim O'Heir, Adam Scott, Rashida Jones and Rob Lowe.



Colleen Hayes/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!