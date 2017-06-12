Just one week into filming, production on Bachelor in Paradise was abruptly suspended after an alleged incident of sexual misconduct occurred on set between contestants Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson. The news left many unanswered questions for both fans and the season 4 contestants.

"The cast is basically in the dark about what happened and they are not being told anything," a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. "They were all excited for this season and to get to know each other. They were all getting along with each other well."

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images; Paul Hebert/ABC via Getty Images

Warner Bros. confirmed on Sunday, June 11, that production on the ABC reality series had been shut down in wake of last week's alleged incident. "We have become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico," the entertainment company said in a statement to Us. "We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations. Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action."

The contestants have since left Mexico, where the show was filming. "The cast is so upset," the source adds to Us.

Though emotions are running high, several cast members have taken to social media to briefly address the drama. "I'm heartbroken about BIP," Raven Gates wrote on Twitter, adding an emoji of a broken heart. Robby Hayes added, "What happens in paradise, stays in paradise. #NoComment #BIP4."

