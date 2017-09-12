It was the end of the road and time for the couples to formally couple up – or head home alone. On the Monday, September 11, Bachelor in Paradise finale episode, Chris Harrison popped in to remind everyone that they had the option to enjoy a fantasy suite date with their significant other. Daniel waited about point-five seconds before making sure Lacey was good to go. Spoiler alert: She was. “I’m in love with Daniel, for sure,” Lacey gushed to the camera. In the meantime, Jonathan and Jasmine amicably agreed they would just be friends.



Jack Stone Goes Home

Determined to make romance happen, the non-serial-killer Jack Stone pulled Christen aside to see where they stood. He told her he was excited to “get out of here hand-in-hand.” Christen seemed confused about the prospect of leaving as a couple. “I can’t leave her as a couple,” she laughed. “We are friends and at this point in time I feel like we are acquaintances.”



“Thank you. It’s a no,” she added to the camera. “Scallop Fingers out.”

Adam and Raven Hit the Fantasy Suite

Raven, meanwhile, had cold feet about hitting the fantasy suite with Adam since things hadn’t worked out well after she did that with former Bachelor Nick Viall. That didn’t mean she wasn’t going to go, though. “I am curious to see what happens tonight,” Raven said to the camera.



Dean Tells Danielle He Loves… Kristina

After telling Danielle that she was amazing, beautiful, and interesting, Dean told her that he realized that he cares a lot about Kristina – or, more specifically, that he loves her. Wait… what? “I don’t know. I think that you and I need to leave separately,” he said. “If you’re still in a place where you don’t know exactly what you want, you’ve got to figure it out on your own,” Danielle replied. He apologized “for being an idiot.”

Dean then cried to the camera about how it “killed” him that Kristina wasn’t there anymore. “Everything she’s ever done has been the more pure interaction,” he said. “I actually am in love with this girl, and I lost that to pursue something else.” Tears streamed down his perfect face as he confessed that he “literally” hated himself right now. He then apologized to Kristina and said she deserved better than him.

Diggy and Jaimi Don't Work Out

Love doesn’t work out for Diggy either. Diggy quickly told Dominique that he thought it was best if they left separately because he really liked Jaimi. (Well, he left that part out, but that was clearly why.) Dominique wasn’t happy about it, but she wasn’t heartbroken either.

Just then Jaimi wandered over and Diggy told her he wanted to leave as a couple because he thought they could “build something great” together. “I had a great time,” she said. “But today, I think we need to just leave as friends.” Well, that was that.

Amanda Breaks Down in Tears

Robby couldn’t wait to couple-up with Amanda after Paradise, but she didn’t feel the same way. “I just like, honestly, don't see this working in real life,” she said. “I just feel bad.” Robby’s face fell as she added, “It’s not you. I think you’re such a great guy.”

Robby began to tear up as he explained, “I wanted to leave with you, hand-in-hand.” Amanda repeated how sorry she was – but her mind was made up. “It makes no sense,” a very confused Robby said to the camera before heading out alone.

Lacey and Daniel Make It Official (Kinda)

“As the days go by, I’m starting to fall for you,” Daniel said. “So do you want to leave here in a titled, committed relationship?” Lacey asked. He replied: “I don't want you going back to New York this week and dating anyone, so that definitely means that we should be in a relationship.” Then they decided to stay in a fantasy suite together. “If he proposed I would say yes!” she declared to the camera. “Nothing can go wrong. We are on cloud nine.”



Flash forward to Lacey at the reunion, where she told Chris and the rest of the world that Daniel had apparently been lying about his feelings and told her the truth during their night in the fantasy suite. Daniel insisted that he’d backed off only because he was trying to be “realistic.” Chris then rolled footage from the morning after their night together.



Taylor and Derek Have Sex

Derek and Taylor decided they were close to falling in love and the best way to seal the deal would be by having sex in the fantasy suite. Taylor was looking forward to being able “to experience each other, but in a different way.” Derek said he understood how important sex was to Taylor and that if things went well in the fantasy suite, they could be in love by the morning. He didn’t comment on what would happen if things didn’t go well.

Corinne and DeMario Return – Again

Back in the studio, the entire cast reunited, including Corinne and DeMario. They both agreed that they were doing much better then just a few weeks ago. They also had both been going to therapy. “I’m just trying to get back to my old self, getting back into my fashion line designing,” Corinne said. DeMario told Corinne he wished her “happiness” and hoped that one day they would not “have that nasty cloud” over them. “I think that the cloud has cleared. It is now sunny.” Then they hugged.



Dean Has Some Explaining to Do

It didn’t take long for Kristina, Danielle and Dean to face off. “You two should not be arguing with each other. It all falls on me,” Dean said. He added that it was hard seeing her and that “those emotions are still there.” Kristina said she hoped he never treated another woman the way he treated her again. Danielle then revealed that he called her an hour after they left Paradise. Oops.

On a happier note, Raven and Adam revealed that they were still going strong. As a special treat, Raven surprised Adam with her parents. Yes, he met her parents on live TV.



Derek and Taylor Get Engaged!

After confirming they were still in total bliss, Derek had something to ask Taylor. “You have such a big heart and you are absolutely stunningly beautiful,” he said as he pulled her to her feet. “Taylor, I love you,” he said. “I choose to love you in this minute, this hour, this day, and every day from here on out. Will you marry me?” She said yes. Us Weekly exclusively confirmed their engagement late last month.



