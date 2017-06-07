Almost paradise! The cast of the upcoming fourth season of Bachelor in Paradise has officially been announced. The cast includes some of the most dramatic, scandalous and memorable members of Bachelor Nation. To get everyone as excited as we are, Us Weekly Video has compiled some of their most shocking moments in the video above!

First off, who can forget bad girl Corinne Olympios from Nick Viall’s season? Will she bring along her whipped cream bikini, a bouncy house or nanny Raquel?

ABC

Olympios’ nemesis Taylor Nolan will also be in attendance, earning her spot with their battle over “emotional intelligence."

Current Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay may not have given DeMario Jackson another chance after he was caught having a girlfriend, but producers did. Guess he listened to his Uber driver who told him not to take no for an answer.

Amanda Stanton, meanwhile, won our hearts during Ben Higgins season 20 of The Bachelor in 2016. She got engaged to Josh Murray on BIP season 3 (after those unforgettable and uncomfortable noisy makeout sessions), but they called it quits in December 2016.

Vinny Ventiera also went through a split after BIP. He ended things with Izzy Goodkind when she admitted that she wanted to pursue something with Brett Melnick, aka the lamp guy.

But there’s more! To see Raven Gates have her big “O” moment, Jasmine Goode’s attempt to choke Viall and Robby Hayes getting a goodbye from JoJo Fletcher, watch the video above!

