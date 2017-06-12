Production on Bachelor in Paradise was abruptly suspended last week after an alleged incident of sexual misconduct occurred between contestants Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson, multiple sources tell Us Weekly.

A source close to the season 4 cast of the ABC reality series told Entertainment Tonight that the contestants were "drinking all day, having a good time" when Olympios, 24, reportedly approached Jackson, 30, in the swimming pool.



"Next thing you know, Corinne comes over and hops on his lap. They start talking and joking," the insider claimed to ET, adding that the pair quickly became hot and heavy. "Everyone is just going about their business. Cameras are rolling. Producers are everywhere. That's when a 'third party' [a producer] felt uncomfortable, claiming misconduct in the workplace."

ABC

TMZ also reported that the producer filed a complaint.

Production was shut down soon after and the cast was sent home. Since then, Olympios and Jackson have reconnected, according to ET. "DeMario was trying to reach Corinne via email, Instagram and Facebook for a few days," a source told the outlet. "Finally, [he] got a hold of her, they exchanged numbers and they've been talking. They are both speaking and on good terms."



Warner Bros. has not identified the contestants involved in the alleged incident, but the entertainment company did confirm that production has been suspended. "We have become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico," Warner Bros. told Us in a statement on Sunday, June 11. "We have suspended production and we are conducting a through investigation of these allegations. Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action."

Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise had been scheduled to premiere on ABC on Tuesday, August 8.



