The women were already chirping over Nick Viall during week two of The Bachelor on the Monday, January 9, episode. Nick had three great dates planned this week, which were basically a wedding, a honeymoon and a breakup. Corinne cemented her villain status, of which her “dad would be proud,” and Liz finally had the conversation with Nick she’d waited nine months for, and it went … well, we’ll get there.

Before we do, we need to talk about Nick’s first group date!

Hello, Girls!

The date card, addressed to Corinne, Vanessa, Sarah, Alexis, Hailey, Lacey, Brittany, Jasmine, Raven, Danielle L., Taylor and Elizabeth, read, “Always a bridesmaid.” This did not sound promising for a group of women hoping to find their husband, and it wasn’t. Nick took them to a wedding photo shoot, where some were brides and the rest were bridesmaids.

Corinne was obsessed with kissing Nick again. When she realized every other woman was also kissing Nick during their shoots (“Tastes like Danielle!” Lacey quipped after settling for sloppy seconds), and also that Brittany’s Adam and Eve-themed wedding meant she would be posing topless with Nick, Corinne decided to aim higher.

Luckily, Corinne was already in a bikini top for her beach-themed wedding. Once her shoot began, she unbuttoned Nick’s top, then whipped off her own. She turned to face the women, boobs blazing, and told Nick to grab them. And he did. That’s right: Nick and Corinne went to second base in front of everyone. All of the women were horrified and couldn’t look, but also couldn’t stop looking. Corinne later raved, “No one has ever held my boobs like that. No one ever will.”

Thanks to this “daring” move, the photographer deemed Corinne the winner of the date, which meant they got an extra photo shoot. But really, the winner of the date was Alexis, who took her shotgun-themed wedding so seriously that she maintained a hick accent while cradling her fake baby bump throughout the afternoon.

Rick Rowell/ABC

Two Women Go Tit for Tat

During the one-on-one portion of the date, Corinne was the first to ask Nick for some alone time, where they mostly just made out. Soon after, Corinne missed Nick, so she interrupted Alexis’ time for round two before all the other women had round one. Then, Corinne took Us into uncharted territory when she stole Nick again — from Taylor — for round three.

Taylor stole Nick back from Corinne after a few minutes, which Corinne prompted her to coin the term “re-interrupting.” She deemed it pointed and incredibly offensive.

Corinne confronted Taylor, asking if there was a situation. Taylor said there wasn’t. Corinne replied, “As long as there’s no situation about the situation, we’re OK.” Taylor insisted she was OK, which Corinne said she wanted, but we could tell Corinne definitely didn’t want Taylor to be OK, so Corinne made it not OK by lecturing all the women about being OK.

Regardless, Nick gave Corinne the rose. It’s too early in the season to lose faith in Nick, so we’ll take comfort in the fact that when Nick watches this episode back, he’ll see that Raven delivered this burn: “If Nick likes someone who is just leading with their sexuality, no wonder it’s his fourth time.”

A Classic Bachelor One-on-One



While Corinne fawned over the idea that Nick actually listens to her, Danielle M. snagged the first one-on-one date with Nick. It all started with a helicopter ride, which led to a yacht in Newport Beach. Nick toasted to not being at the mansion with all his other women, and we can’t think of a more perfect first-date toast.

That night, they had a candlelit dinner for two. Danielle M. opened up about her previous engagement five-and-a-half years ago, which ended when she found her fiancé had passed away from a drug overdose. Nick was sympathetic, much to her relief.

Nick gave Danielle M. the rose and then showed off his middle school moves by kissing her on a Ferris wheel.

Meanwhile, at the Mansion…

Back at the mansion, Liz couldn’t keep her secret any longer. She told Christen about her and Nick’s past in detail. Liz described her night with Nick as “awkward” and with “intermittent sex and talk.” She didn’t make it sound appealing at all, yet still wanted to see if there was something between them, hence coming on the show. Before she could move on, Liz said she needed to have a conversation with Nick.

The scene ended with a shot of a half-deflated flamingo pool float, which could have been a metaphor for a lot of things, to be honest.

Rick Rowell/ABC

Something New: Nick Gets Dumped Over and Over



The second group date card, addressed to Christen, Josephine, Astrid, Jaimi, Kristina and Liz, read, “We need to talk.” That’s loaded.

The women took a limo to a Hollywood museum full of relics from donors’ past relationships. Nick donated the rose and engagement ring he wanted to give to Kaitlyn Bristowe, which he said makes him feel “hope.” Sure, Nick.

The date activity was a live breakup, which entailed each woman staging her break up with Nick in front of an audience. Nick thought it would be fun to see the women “emotional.” Little did he realize, emotions were already high with Liz, who noticed Nick avoiding her.

While the other women took this as a time to play pretend, Liz told Nick everything she needed to say about how she felt after their one-night stand. As Liz confessed to their entire history, everyone was silent, including Nick, who called her pre-written speech “a little bit uncomfortable.” Finally, Nick realized he needed to have a serious talk with Liz.

The Conversation

The date moved to a club, where Nick decided none of the women knew about his history with Liz, as none of them brought it up during their one-on-one time together, despite him fishing for it.

Then Christen took the bait. She told Nick everything that Liz told her. He seemed surprised by the level of detail Liz went into with her new girlfriend, demonstrating that Nick really doesn’t understand how women talk to their girlfriends. This totally overshadowed Jaimi’s reveal that she had previously dated a woman, and Nick immediately moved to talk to Liz.

Unfortunately for Liz, this did not go well. Nick was skeptical of Liz’s intentions and Liz wasn’t redeeming herself. Ultimately, Nick sent Liz home. As soon as he suggested she leave, Liz was eager to go, and was likely regretting that she didn’t get the last word by leaving immediately after her great breakup speech earlier in the day.

Nick went back to his remaining women alone and fessed up about his one sexy night with Liz, ending this week on a major cliffhanger.

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

