She'll be there for him when the rain starts to pour! The Bachelor season 21 star Nick Viall took part in a recent conference call with Us Weekly and other reporters, where he offered his reaction to Jennifer Aniston having picked his final four ladies.



Viall was asked about the Office Christmas Party star and Bachelor fan, 47, who gave her prognostication for Viall's season during her December 8 Jimmy Kimmel Live appearance.

"I think it's fascinating," Viall told reporters. "It’s pretty cool that Jennifer Aniston says you’re awesome and is rooting for you, so I have no complaints. It’s a surreal thing, and it was pretty cool."



"I’ve talked a lot with some of my female [friends] on the show from over the years, and it’s kind of funny where [Bachelor Nation has] gone over the years," the 36-year-old continued. "I think in the past, being a Bachelor fan was like a guilty pleasure, and now it’s cool, almost. You know? You have celebrities as fans, and I think that’s kind of a fascinating thing. It’s neat."

The Friends alum certainly was not shy when telling Jimmy Kimmel earlier this month about her fascination with the two-time Bachelorette runner-up. “I really like Nick — a lot of people were iffy about Nick at the beginning,” she said. “Let’s make him the Bachelor! He has to leave with someone."



She then looked at photos and descriptions of the 30 women vying for the new Bachelor's attention, and she picked these four as the likely front-runners: Corrine, a 24-year-old business owner; Whitney, a 25-year-old Pilates instructor; Elizabeth, a 29-year-old doula; and Rachel, a 31-year-old attorney. We'll all know soon enough if she's right!



The Bachelor returns to ABC Monday, January 2, at 8 p.m. ET.

