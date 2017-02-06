Starting to wilt? Nick Viall has a disastrous group date with his ladies on The Bachelor's Monday, February 6, episode, as seen in a new sneak peek.



The ABC dating series' preview clip shows the Bachelor and his women playing volleyball, where both Vanessa and Danielle M. break down in tears.

"I thought this entire date was just going to be fun and relaxed, but at the same time, how can my relationship get to another level when all Nick is experiencing is me being competitive at a volleyball game," Vanessa tells the camera. "I'm just fed up with it. I'm fed up with having to compete for time, I'm fed up with having to get his attention."

"And the fact that I have to go through these next few weeks having to deal with all the competition and all the gossip and all the talk, it's so annoying, and I've been so patient."



Viall acknowledges that the date did not go as smoothly as he had hoped. "I think the idea of trying to have this relaxing, fun date almost backfired on me," he admits to the camera. "It almost feels like a wasted day. Even worse, [it's] not only a day that not only didn't bring me closer to any of the women but maybe brought us further apart."



Watch the clip above. The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET. Be sure to check Us Weekly's site as soon as the episode ends for our complete coverage of all the drama.



