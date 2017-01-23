Mama bear is here! Corinne Olympios' mom, Peri, is tired of the flak that her daughter is receiving due to her appearance on The Bachelor. Peri slammed the ABC series for being "fake" in a new video posted on TMZ.

Corinne, 24, has become the undisputed villain on Nick Viall's season. She's stolen Viall away before several rose ceremonies, stripped down in a pool during a pseudo wedding photo shoot and further shocked fellow contestants when she revealed that she has a nanny named Raquel.

Corinne's mom, however, claims that the model's aggressive behavior is all for show. "She decided either you are two people that get remembered — the winner or the villain. Just like Chad [Johnson] and a few others in the last [shows]," Peri says in the clip, published on Sunday, January 22. "Yes, she took it to the limits, most of it is fake."





One "fake" moment? Peri claims that Corinne wasn't actually naked when she took off her top during a group date. In the January 9 episode, the other women were left disgusted when Viall, 36, appeared to hold Corinne's breasts "Janet Jackson style."

"Even when she decided to lose the top she had cover-ups on," Peri told TMZ. "When she was in the trench coat she had a bathing suit. It was all for TV. Reality TV and TV is very fake and you have no idea what they have cut out."

Peri isn't too thrilled with producers about a certain whipped cream incident either. At one point, Corinne put whipped cream on her chest for Viall to lick off. "Do you really think a can of Reddi Whip was sitting there in the corner by the pool in the heat?" Peri asked.

The protective mom has allegedly received menacing phone calls about her daughter since the show's premiere — and she's ready to take legal action. "Believe me, I have every one of your phone numbers and where you're calling from," she said in the video. "And so will the police."

