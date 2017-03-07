Nick Viall faced 19 ex-girlfriends on The Bachelor Women Tell All — shockingly, our “fourth time’s a charm” Bachelor had never previously experienced a Tell All. The Monday, March 6, special featured the Backstreet Boys singing about emotional intelligence, Alexis finally admitting she was wearing a shark costume, Elizabeth calling Corinne a “slob kabob” and Chris Harrison barely maintaining control. So yeah, it was pretty much everything we wanted it to be and more.

Liz Explains Her (Brief) Presence

After coming onto The Bachelor following a one-night stand with Nick, Liz finally got the chance to show her softer side. Chris asked her to clarify why she came on the show and didn’t just give Nick her number when he first asked for it at best friend Jade Roper’s wedding to Tanner Tolbert.

“I was in a place in my life that I really, really cared about somebody else, you know, and I needed that period to heal,” she said. By the time she was ready to “cross paths” with Nick again, he was already gearing up to be the Bachelor.

No regrets on Liz’s end, though, because she accomplished what she went to do: see if there was a spark between her and Nick. There wasn’t, so she left. And through the experience, she “found grace" in her loved ones. Every woman enthusiastically supported Liz in this, which made her cry.

Michael Yada

Taylor’s Attempt to Stick up for Herself Goes Horribly Wrong

Taylor struggled where Liz succeeded, despite her humble approach. Taylor recalled being “giddy” at the beginning of The Bachelor, which all went downhill once she was sucked into the drama.

In an attempt to defend her frequent use of “emotional intelligence," Taylor claimed that Corinne, the source of her drama, didn’t realize the impact her words had on other people. Corinne immediately interjected, saying she didn’t say anything negative about Taylor until after Taylor started talking about her. This was the cue for the rest of the women to jump in and accuse Taylor of acting better than everyone else.

Trying to regain composure, Taylor explained that she struggled with people “shaming” her for being a counselor, and that the things Corinne said on camera impacted her life and career. But Corinne — who now had a glass of champagne in hand — wasn’t having it.

Corinne Gets Heated Over Naps

Not backing down, Corinne continued to be totally unapologetic about everything. While she admitted she did come off as “more promiscuous” than she had intended, Corinne said she did what she had to do throughout the season to get Nick's attention.

Chris asked Corinne about her naps, which set everyone off. For the first time on TV, Corinne revealed that her nap during the rose ceremony was actually an anxiety attack, which prompted all the women to enter a screaming match about naps. The topic briefly returned to her fight with Taylor, but quickly centered again around naps, making Us pretty sure they could have all used a nap right about then.

Eventually, Chris goaded Taylor into apologizing to Corinne for the things she said, and Corinne, who is “not one to hold grudges,” decided to let this one go. Everyone applauded the maturity.

Of course, this special wouldn’t be “telling all” if Corinne didn’t address her nanny, Raquel. Corinne explained that she did not intentionally trivialize Raquel’s role; she was actually as important to her as a second mom. In fact, Raquel did step into that motherly role when Corinne was preparing to lose her biological mom to ovarian cancer. After reaching this new level of understanding with the women, Corinne presented cheese pasta to all.

Michael Yada

Kristina Recaptures Hearts

After getting emotional as her time with Nick replayed, Kristina said that sharing the story of her tough childhood wasn’t hard, but seeing herself as vulnerable was, given that her years in a Russian orphanage taught her to build emotional walls. Happily, Kristina left her “black and white” life in Russia and found her life “in color” with her parents in America, and she’s “proud” of the woman she’s become.

Kristina’s strength led a tearful Liz to remind all the women that they were sitting there arguing when they should be “building each other up,” and everyone agreed.

Nick Enters the Lion’s Den

Nick nervously arrived to face his destiny, and it actually wasn’t so bad. Lacey asked him if she was friend-zoned, while Alexis said she welcomed the friend zone (and also agreed to meet Nick’s mom).

Chris once again attempted to control the beast and brought the attention to the Bachelor's relationship with Corinne. Nick liked her willingness to take risks and said this helped move their relationship forward. Corinne thanked Nick and said she appreciated the time they had together.

Moving on to Kristina, Nick said she “melted” his heart every time they were together. Kristina asked him what was missing between them, and he essentially said they needed more time. Neither of them doubted their chemistry.

Danielle L. wanted clarity on why he put her on a 2-on-1, then sent her home when she opened up, and Nick didn’t really have an answer other than his other relationships were stronger than theirs.

Dominique noticed that Nick tended to reject the qualities he said he was looking for, which prompted his most honest answer: “I tried my best.”



Michael Yada

Introducing Our New Bachelorette, Rachel!

Ending on a positive note, Rachel came out to much applause. After emphasizing the shock she felt when Nick sent her home, she credited him with making her a “believer” and noted that “time heals all.”

To prepare Us for the men we’ll see vying for her heart on The Bachelorette, Rachel described her type as having a great smile, secure, confident and ready to start a family. “We’ll take your leftovers,” Astrid offered.

Finally, when Chris asked Rachel how it felt to be the first African-American Bachelorette, she said she was “honored,” then offered the most eloquent elaboration: “I don’t want that to be the focus of my journey, but I’m happy to acknowledge it and I’m happy to be the person to be able to do this, and I’m humbled by the experience, so I’m excited for that.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

